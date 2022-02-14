Lauren Alaina sings “Walkaway Joe” with Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks during Opry induction

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.

Lauren Alaina is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry — with a little help from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

During the Opry’s Saturday night broadcast, the “Road Less Traveled” singer became the Opry’s newest member when she was inducted by Trisha, who also extended the invite in December.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of this moment,” Lauren said through tears, calling the honor “the biggest dream come true.” “Most little girls dream of their weddings, I dreamed of this.”

The night was made even more special for the new inductee when Trisha invited husband Garth onstage to play guitar on “Walkaway Joe,” much to Lauren’s shock and awe. The two Georgia natives traded vocals on the classic country hit, with Lauren giving Garth a hug as he strummed the melody.

At 27, Lauren is now the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry.

