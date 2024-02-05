Lauren Alaina marries Cam Arnold in “very heartfelt ceremony”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina is officially off the market.

The “Road Less Traveled” singer married her husband, Cam Arnold, on Sunday, February 4, at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The ceremony, which Lauren described as “very emotional” and “very heartfelt,” hosted 450 guests, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney and HARDY and his wife, Caleigh Ryan.

“Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list,” Alaina joked in an interview with People. “I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people.”

Of their wedding venue choice, Lauren said, “The Symphony Center is such an iconic place, and when I walked in and looked at it, I just knew that’s where I wanted to get married.”

Reflecting on their big day, Cam told People, “To me, getting married means the world. I’m excited to watch Lauren’s career flourish, to be her No. 1 fan, and even if everything goes to hell in a hand basket, I still will be.”

“It’s exciting to know you have someone to celebrate everything with and to share hardships with, to have someone that will walk through life with you, good and bad,” added Lauren.

You can check out Lauren and Cam’s full interview with People as well as their exclusive wedding photos now at people.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.