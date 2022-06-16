Lainey Wilson’s friendship with tour boss Luke Combs dates back to their 2014 co-writing hangs

ABC

Talk about a glow-up: Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are both big stars now, but their friendship dates back to when they were still unknown artists.

“I’ve known Luke for, oh my gosh, I met him in 2014,” Lainey reveals to Entertainment Tonight. “And he used to come over to my camper and write songs with me.”

If you’re not familiar with Lainey’s story, that camper was her home for three years after moving from her home state of Louisiana to Nashville to pursue her dream of being a country star.

But these days, all those difficult days of struggling to pay her dues seem worth it: She earned her first two #1 hits with her debut single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and a duet with Cole Swindell called “Never Say Never.” Plus, she’s been cast in the next season of the hit television show Yellowstone, cementing her superstar status.

Of course, Luke’s no slouch at country radio himself: Earlier this spring, he earned his 13th consecutive #1 hit with “Doin’ This.” That means that every one of the singles he’s released since he debuted has hit the top of the country charts.

Now, the old-pals-turned-stars are reuniting for Luke’s fall tour, called the Middle of Somewhere Tour, with Lainey serving as an opening act. She’s not letting her tour boss forget their early days together, though. “I’m reminding him of it all the time, and I guess he remembers,” she adds.

The Middle of Somewhere Tour launches September 2 with two dates in Bangor, Maine. Jordan Davis is also on the bill.

