Lainey Wilson’s 2022 lesson: “Dream a little bigger”

2022 will go down as the year that put Lainey Wilson on the map.

The Country Music Association named her Female Vocalist of the Year the very first time she was nominated and crowned her New Artist of the Year, as well. Earlier, the Academy of Country Music agreed, bestowing both New Female Artist and Song of the Year honors for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

“It’s been a ride, I’ll tell you that,” the Louisiana native reflects. “Everything that we put on our list of things that we wanted to accomplish, we have done that plus more — even when it comes to getting a tour bus.”

“We finally got a tour bus in June,” she continues. “And oh my gosh, it’s just so many wonderful blessings. I’m really having to learn how to dream a little bigger, you know, like, all the things that felt so far away are really not.”

Lainey also branched out into acting, taking a role in season 5 of Yellowstone, the series that first shined a spotlight on her music. And her small-screen dreams don’t end there.

“I wanna be on SNL, I want to do things like that,” she tells ABC Audio. “No matter what, songwriting’s always gonna be my number one, because that’s what got me here to begin with. But yeah, I want to do that.”

“You know, I’m going out on my first headlining tour next year and planning on selling that thing out. We’re gonna do it,” she predicts.

Lainey kicks off her Country with a Flare Tour on January 4 in Spokane, Washington.

