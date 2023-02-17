Lainey Wilson visits ‘Lindeville’ for the second of Ashley McBryde’s sold-out Ryman shows

Brent Harrington/CBS

Ashley McBryde‘s dream of recreating her Grammy-nominated Lindeville album live has become a reality after two sold-out nights at the Ryman.

“I can’t even believe that Lindeville at the Ryman is something we were able to dream of and then DO,” Ashley reflects. “To have two sold out nights with the people that developed this project with me was unbelievable.”

“It took a lot to bring Lindeville and all of its characters and charisma to life, and we’re all thankful that so many people wanted to be part of our little town,” she adds.

Most of the artists on the Lindeville recording were on hand for the shows, including Brothers Osborne, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, Aaron Raitiere and Benjy Davis. CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson even joined on night two.

On the final night, Ashley returned to the Ryman stage solo to do the song that’s one of her signatures, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

