Lainey Wilson teases new single & big announcement coming this week

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Lainey Wilson has a new single coming and it sounds pretty sweet.

On Monday, the singer revealed that her new single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” will be released Friday. In a clip of the song posted on Instagram, Lainey teases the lyrics that associate young love with the libation.

“I was his and every bit of that boy was mine/Too young to know what love was/We were learnin’ on a sweet buzz/There’s never nothin’ like the first time/Mine’s always gonna taste like/Watermelon moonshine,” she sings in the chorus.

“Not to be dramatic, but could this be a new single coming next week?” a fan asked, with Lainey replying, “sure is. #watermelonmoonshinewill be out Friday and there’s more big news coming then too,” adding #bellbottomcountry and #countrywithaflare.

The singer recently hit pause on touring to be with her father, who is experiencing health issues. She resumed her live shows last week.

“A weekend out west – watermelons, birthday wishes, a little dancin’, a little more rock ’n roll, and a lot of hearts singin’ along with me in honor of my Deddy’s tough like a truck spirit,” she says. “Especially grateful for y’all’s voices and prayers this weekend.”

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer has tour dates scheduled through November.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.