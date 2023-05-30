Lainey Wilson serves up nostalgic “Watermelon Moonshine”

Lainey Wilson is serving “Watermelon Moonshine” as her new single on country radio.

The breezy midtempo number, which Lainey co-wrote with Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt, is the follow-up to her soaring chart-topping hit, “Heart Like a Truck.”

“I’m so excited to announce ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ as my next single,” shares Lainey. “This song embodies what Country music means to me, creating a timeless story that will resonate with people for generations to come. This song is about the crazy, young, nostalgic love we all hope to experience.”

“Watermelon Moonshine” is featured on Lainey’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country, which was named Album of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.

On the tour front, Lainey recently concluded her 28-date headlining trek and is readying to join her “wait in the truck” duet partner, HARDY, on his The Mockingbird & The Crow tour this September.

