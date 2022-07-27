Lainey Wilson scraps this weekend’s shows due to “critical” family emergency, asks fans for prayers

ABC

Lainey Wilson is bowing out of two scheduled shows in Iowa this weekend due to a family emergency.

The singer shared the news on social media, offering her apologies to fans who were excited to see her play. “I’m so sorry to cancel last minute,” she explained, “but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

The affected shows are in Maquoketa and Arnold Park. There’s no word yet on whether they’ll be rescheduled, but there will be plenty of chances for fans to see Lainey on the road this summer. She’s on tour with Jon Pardi through the fall, and she’s scheduled to join Luke Combs’ Middle of Somewhere Tour starting in October.

Meanwhile, Lainey’s newest single, “Heart Like a Truck,” is climbing up the country radio charts.

