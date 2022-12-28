Lainey Wilson revisits a 2018 release + covers Rick Derringer with a new two-pack of songs

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lainey Wilson is closing out the year with fresh recordings of two familiar songs via Spotify Singles.

In one performance, Lainey breathes new life into an early career release with “Middle Finger,” a song originally recorded for a self-titled EP that she put out in 2018. Even though it’s a few years old, the song is undeniably Lainey: quirky, cheeky and full of personality.

For the second song, Lainey opted to cover Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” a classic rock hit from 1973 that the singer says is a longtime favorite for her and her band.

“‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo’ is the song that my band gets pumped up to before every show, so we were really excited to get into the studio with [producer] Jay Joyce and put our own flare on it,” the singer explains.

“The song just feels so good,” she continues. “Same with ‘Middle Finger’ — it’s an anthem we can all sing along to and feel a little better.”

Lainey had a career-making year in 2022, complete with big outings at the CMAs, ACMs and CMT Music Awards, as well as the release of her critically acclaimed Bell Bottom Country album. She even dipped her toes into the world of acting, with a character arc on the hit TV show Yellowstone.

