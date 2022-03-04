Lainey Wilson + Parker McCollum named New Female and Male Artist of the Year ahead of the ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music

Just days before the show, more details about the 2022 ACM Awards rolled out on Friday, including the first winners.

Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum have been named the New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year. Miranda Lambert surprised them with the news over video chat.

Lainey was visibly emotional as she reacted to the news, and thanked Miranda for being a musical mentor. “I love you. I just wanna say thank you for paving the damn way, for me to be able to have an opportunity like this,” Lainey told Miranda.

Meanwhile, Parker was stunned into silence after Miranda dropped the news of his win. “Are you serious? I’m like, getting blurry vision right now,” he said.

As it started to sink in, Miranda joked that he was representing their shared home state of Texas — during their video chat, Parker was at home in Fort Worth, at his mom’s house. “This one’s for Texas no doubt. Wow,” he agreed.

Other big news about the ACMs also arrived on Friday; Lady A has been added to the performers’ lineup. Tenille Townes is playing, too, during a special red carpet show before the ceremony.

The 2022 ACMs are taking place in Las Vegas on March 7. Dolly Parton’s co-hosting with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Both Jimmie and Gabby shared details about what they’ll be performing this week, too: Jimmie is debuting his new single, “Down Home,” while Gabby will offer her rendition of “I Hope You Dance.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.