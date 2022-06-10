Lainey Wilson joins the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ for season 5

ABC

She may know some “Things a Man Oughta Know,” but Lainey Wilson’s about to pick up some serious acting skills: she’s joining the cast of hit TV show Yellowstone for its fifth season.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lainey will play a musician named Abby on the show. She’s joining returning Yellowstone stars Josh Lucas and Jackie Weaver, plus a handful of other new additions, including Dawn Olivieri, who played Claire Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and will take on the role of a different character in the current timeline of the show.

Speaking of 1883, Lainey’s not the first country star to enter the Yellowstone universe. The show’s prequel starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.

Season 5 will premiere on November 13 on Paramount Network.

