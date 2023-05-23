Lainey Wilson is confident the ‘Yellowstone’ finale will be “something that the fans love”

ABC/Eric McCandless

With Paramount Network’s Yellowstone ending with its fifth season in November, Lainey Wilson says she’s looking forward to seeing how the concluding storyline unfolds.

“I’m not scared to see how it ends up, to see where it ends up. I really do think that it’s going to be something that the fans love,” Lainey tells ABC Audio, before praising Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

“I will say I think [Taylor] is so talented. All these little spinoffs that he does and all the different shows. I mean, it’s like he juggles 100 things at once. But somehow, every single part of what he does is unique and different and special,” says Lainey.

Whether the “Heart Like a Truck” singer returns to reprise her role as Abby, however, is still up in the air.

“I have realized that the TV business is even crazier than the music business,” Lainey says. “I’m like, ‘Taylor Sheridan, let me know what’s going on.’ I’m probably going to call him here soon just to figure it out because we are going to be touring and everything else.”

The final episodes of Yellowstone‘s fifth and last season will premiere in November. Additionally, per Variety, a brand new as-yet-untitled Yellowstone spinoff series with award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will launch in December on Paramount Network.

On the music front, Lainey recently collaborated with Jelly Roll for a duet rendition of his song “Save Me.” Lainey’s new single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” will hit country radio soon.

