Lainey Wilson asks fans to send prayers to her dad amid ongoing family crisis

After scrapping two scheduled shows this weekend, Lainey Wilson continues to update fans on the family emergency that’s keeping her off the road.

She asked for prayers for her father, who she affectionately refers to as “my deddy,” posting a photo of herself with her dad on her social media.

“My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer,” Lainey wrote in the caption of her post. “Toughest man I know.”

A number of Lainey’s fellow stars chimed in in the comments section to offer their well wishes. “Sending so much love,” wrote Carly Pearce. “Praying, love,” added Caylee Hammack.

Lainey first let fans know of her family crisis earlier this week, when she told them she wasn’t going to make a pair of shows this weekend. “I’m so sorry to cancel last minute,” she said at the time, “but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

