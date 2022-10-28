Lainey Wilson announces 2023 headlining tour as her new album, ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ arrives

Lainey Wilson dropped her highly-anticipated new album, Bell Bottom Country, on Friday, and she had one more surprise in store for her fans: She’s going on tour.

The singer announced her 2023 headlining Country with a Flare Tour, which is a partnership with Stella Rosa’s Future is Female series. The trek kicks off in January.

It’ll be Lainey’s first-ever headlining tour, and she’s bringing rising acts Ben Chapman, Meg McCree and Leah Blevins along for the ride on select dates. The 27-date run will take them across the U.S., starting with a stop in Spokane, Washington and concluding in Columbus, Ohio in March.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time. However, Citi cardmembers will be able to unlock a special presale a few days early, beginning November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Lainey’s fan club will also get early access, beginning November 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

See Lainey’s website for a full list of dates and details about the shows on the trek.

