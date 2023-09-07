Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll lead nominees for 57th CMA Awards

Country Music Association

Lainey Wilson leads the contenders for this year’s CMA Awards with nine nominations, including her first for Entertainer of the Year.

Her fellow Musical Event nominee Jelly Roll ranks next with five. Luke Combs and HARDY each grab four nods, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen all garnered three.

Here’s a complete rundown of the nominations for the 57th annual CMA Awards, which will be handed out Wednesday, November 8, live on ABC:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson

“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like a Truck” — Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” — David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” — Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” (Remix) — Cole Swindell & Je Dee Messina

“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light on in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde

“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion

“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

