Lady A’s “A Love Song” is a “heartbreaking story”

Superstar trio Lady A has dropped “A Love Song.”

The beautifully aching number was penned by the group’s Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott with Sam Ellis and Allison Veltz Cruz, and it paints the unfortunate reality of a dissipating romance.

“Why can’t we be a love song/ That lasts ’til the end of time/ The kind that walks you down the aisle, never gets old/ Always makes you smile, greatest story told/ Gets the world singing along/ Why can’t we be a love song,” goes the melancholy chorus.

“Sad songs always seem to be the ones that move me deeply,” shares Hillary. “When we sat down to write this song we really decided to brave the deep of telling a story of a couple at the place in their relationship where they are realizing this might not be a forever love. It’s a heartbreaking story but one I think many will relate to.”

“A Love Song” and the earlier released “Love You Back” preview Lady A’s forthcoming new project. Their latest album is 2021’s What A Song Can Do.

