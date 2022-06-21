Lady A brings the good vibes with “Summer State of Mind”

BMLG Records

Lady A is tapping into a “Summer State of Mind” with their new single.

The breezy bop references Yeti coolers, Ray-Bans and tiki bars, while paying tribute to the person in one’s life who puts all their worries at ease. “You put the blue back up in my sky/I’m the beach/You’re the breeze/Yeah you put me in my summer state of mind,” Lady A sings in the chorus.

Hillary Scott co-wrote the track with band mate Dave Haywood, along with Laura Veltz and Sam Ellis, in anticipation of summer. The trio debuted it during CMA Fest when they performed at Nissan Stadium, and can be heard when the CMA Fest special airs on ABC on August 3.

“When we got together and wrote this song a few months ago it almost started writing itself. We were all looking ahead to the warmer months and those easygoing moments that we enjoy most,” Hillary shares in a statement. “When we had a chance to perform the song for the first time during CMA Fest, the fans really got in the spirit. It was the perfect way to kick off the summer.”

Lady A’s Request Line Tour launches on August 13 with two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

