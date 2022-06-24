Kip Moore lights up new single “Fire on Wheels,” accompanying tour

Kip Moore‘s got “Fire on Wheels” with his new single.

The singer is crossing the country with the fiery, rock-leaning melody and lyrics to match. He name-checks “Detroit diesel,” the “Windy City pretty” women in Chicago, Midwest fields and venturing up to California, all with some “fire on wheels” along the way.

“‘Cause everybody knows when the sun goes down/There’s some bad mamajamas gonna lay it down on your town/With some rock ‘n’ roll and country western/The boys buy the drinks/When the girls get to dancin’ to the band/To the band,” he sings in the riotous lyrics, co-written with Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three.

“Thank you guys for giving us the freedom to never chase a sound/trend and let us create whatever the spirit moves us towards,” Kip said to his loyal fanbase on Instagram.

Fans will get to hear “Fire” live when Kip embarks on the Fire on Wheels Tour with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada, beginning September 8 in Salt Lake City and concluding November 12 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

