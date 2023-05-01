Kimberly Perry’s debuting her solo EP

RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records

The Band Perry‘s lead vocalist, Kimberly Perry, has announced her debut solo EP, BLOOM.

Arriving June 9 via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records, the five-song set will feature the lead single “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” which drops Friday, May 5.

“BLOOM is a record I’ve been dreaming of making since I was a kid,” shares Kimberly. “It’s been a really rewarding experience to think in a highly feminine way. It’s really pulled together all of the threads of what I’ve always been drawn to musically and lyrically.”

Of “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” Kimberly adds, “I felt like the story wasn’t finished. There needed to be a sequel that talked about where my head is these days now that I’ve experienced so much life – I’m having a baby, I’m married, I’ve moved to Nashville; I’ve seen all of these dreams come true since writing the original version.”

Kimberly’s launch as a solo artist arrives after The Band Perry announced their “creative break as a group” on Instagram on March 27.

BLOOM and “If I Die Young Pt. 2” are available for presave now.

Here’s the BLOOM Track listing:

“If I Die Young Pt. 2”

“Burn The House Down”

“Cry At Your Funeral”

“Ghosts”

“Smoke ‘Em Too”

