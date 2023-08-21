Kenny Chesney to drop 10th anniversary Blue Chair Bay Rum special

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

To celebrate Blue Chair Bay Rum’s 10th anniversary, Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay will release a limited edition 16-year-old rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Like Old Dominion’s song, everything’s ‘Easier Said with Rum.’ Wherever I am, whomever I’m with, we’ve got a little bit of this special 10th anniversary rum, which is currently being bottled,” Kenny tells Fox Business recently. “I predict we might drink more than a little. But, I’m also camped out, so we’re not driving anywhere.”

“I don’t know how much you follow rum, but that’s a very long time… and this rum is ridiculously smooth,” he adds. “It’s a very special treat if you’re a rum drinker, the same way a very old bourbon or whiskey is to someone who drinks those things. It’s just a whole other level.”

While the preorder is now sold out, Blue Chair Bay Rum has shared that “a limited quantity will be available in select stores in September.”

