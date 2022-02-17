Kenny Chesney scoops up Gold certifications for “Knowing You” and ‘Songs for the Saints’

Blue Chair Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney has added another accolade to his collection this week, as his latest number-one hit, “Knowing You,” officially earned RIAA Gold certification.

“I always believe in the power of a genuinely great song,” Kenny says. “Beyond trends or moments, there are real emotions, deep life truths that the best songs carry. When I heard ‘Knowing You,’ I knew it wasn’t what anybody else was probably looking for — but it was a song that had to be heard.”

The song became Kenny’s 34th number-one country hit, and the first time two of its writers — Kat Higgins and Brett James — saw one of their songs make it to the top spot on the chart.

Amid “Knowing You”’s continuing success, Kenny also earned a Gold certification for Songs for the Saints, his 2018 studio project, which came out prior to the release of his latest album, Here and Now.

Up next, Kenny’s got a packed calendar for the year ahead: His Here and Now 2022 tour launches April 23 in Tampa.

