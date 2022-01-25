Kenny Chesney introducing “Everyone She Knows” as next single

Warner Music Nashville

On Tuesday, Kenny Chesney unveiled the news that the light-hearted “Everyone She Knows” will be his next radio single, following the chart-topping “Knowing You.”

The song tells the tale of a free-spirited woman who’s uninterested in settling down in life as she watches those around her getting married and starting families, the lyrics referencing Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy Onassis as Kenny sings, “she’s stuck between 17/And everyone she knows.”

“I think there’s nothing as awesome as a woman living life the way she wants to. To see someone so in love with life, so in love with the adventure, out there doing it? That’s an incredible thing,” Kenny reflects in a statement. “I know so many women who are their own compass…and this song is for them. Wherever you are, however you are, just love the adventure and don’t worry what people think.”

“Everyone She Knows” marks the fifth single off Kenny’s 2020 album, Here and Now. It will officially be released to radio on February 14.

The superstar is set to launch his Here and Now Tour in April visiting stadiums across the country, beginning on April 23 in Tampa, Florida and wrapping up with a two-night stay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 26 and 27.

