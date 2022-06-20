Kenny Chesney doesn’t let onstage injury stop him from singing

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Kenny Chesney sustained an injury during a show, but he didn’t let that stop the music.

Over the weekend, Kenny was entertaining a crowd of more than 55,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when he cut his finger on stage during a performance of “American Kids.” But the multi-time CMA Entertainer of the Year continued to play even as his finger was being treated by one of his crew members.

Fan footage of the incident shows the crew member putting a bandage around the singer’s pinky finger, his hand covered in blood from the cut. Despite the chaos, Kenny continues to sing and doesn’t miss a word of the hit song, one hand on the mic while the other is being tended to.

In a statement shared after the show, Kenny says it was only a matter of getting the right tape on his finger to stop the bleeding.

“There was no way I was breaking the momentum of that song. We were in it, and I wasn’t going to stop,” he expresses. “We know how to roll with whatever happens.”

The superstar continues on his stadium-headlining Here and Now Tour through the end of August.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.