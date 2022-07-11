Kelsea Ballerini’s new album is “heavily influenced” by ’90s country, drops hints on its release date

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kelsea Ballerini is dropping all kinds of hints in regards to her upcoming album.

The hit singer took to TikTok yesterday to answer a variety of fan questions related to new music. “I’ve been super hesitant to share anything before it’s super ready because things have just been so subject to change the last few years, but it’s ready,” Kelsea says with a big smile about the upcoming album. “So more soon.”

She goes on to describe the sound of the record as “different than anything I’ve ever done,” as it’s “heavily influenced” by ’90s music of all genres but “definitely 90s female country.”

“I feel like you have to be true to your heart and your art, and that’s always what I’ve done, and this time around it really led me back to country, country,” she explains, adding that it also has a “pop flavor.”

When posed with the question of when the album will be arriving, Kelsea played coy but not without giving a big hint, zooming in on her necklace displaying a symbol of Virgo, the astrological sign that spans from August 23 to September 22. The singer will celebrate her 29th birthday on September 12.

As for when fans will hear her next single, it may be sooner than they think. “Not yes, but not no, and not after this time next week,” she hints in response to a fan inquiring if they can expect a new single soon.

Kelsea dropped the video for her current top 30 single, “Heartfirst,” on Friday.

