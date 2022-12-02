Kelsea Ballerini updates fans on mental health, music + more in a social media Q&A

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini checked in with fans this week, answering questions about her dog Dibs, her upcoming tour with Kenny Chesney and more in an Instagram Stories Q&A.

It’s been a year of highs and lows for Kelsea, who released her Subject to Change album and filed for divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans in 2022, so one fan simply asked how she’s been doing.

“Thanks for askin,” Kelsea wrote back over a clip of herself enjoying a hot beverage on a balcony.

“I’m feeling very, very human,” she continued. “There’s been really hard days, there’s been days of uninhibited joy. I’m just welcoming it all. I’m proud of the music I’m making. I’m proud of the true connection to myself and lil close circle, and I’m proud of the openness I feel to life and whatever it has in store.”

In another slide, the singer said that she doesn’t see a deluxe version of Subject to Change coming out in the future, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have new music up her sleeve.

“I’m so proud of STC just as it is, but I am working on something,” she teased, sharing a screenshot of a Notes file that shows an audio recording labeled “penthouse RUFF.”

Kelsea recently wrapped her Heartfirst Tour, but it seems she might not be done with the trek yet. When asked if there could be a part two of the tour, the singer simply responded, “Yes.”

Additionally, when a fan asked if Kelsea had any plans to tour in Europe, she replied, “I will say it has been way too long…”

Kelsea also shared a snapshot of herself and her soon-to-be tour boss. Kenny Chesney’s 2023 tour dates featuring Kelsea as an opener are on sale now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.