Kelsea Ballerini takes a high dive in her “Heartfirst” music video

Kelsea Ballerini returns today with the whimsical, pastel-themed music video for her single, “Heartfirst.”

The clip kicks off with a meet-cute, as Kelsea bumps into a handsome stranger while carrying bags of groceries. The two lock eyes, and the song’s first bars kick off as shots show Kelsea careening through the clouds on a roller coaster and singing along to the bubble melody of “Heartfirst.”

The surreal, fun-loving theme continues through the second verse, as Kelsea plays the part of a craps dealer to a group of bachelorettes. In another scene, she sits strumming an acoustic guitar in the desert, a tiger sitting beside her.

At the culmination of the video, Kelsea climbs up a ladder through the clouds until she makes it to the top of a high dive, taking a breath before she plummets off the edge and free-falls through the sky.

“Heartfirst” is the first single off of a forthcoming new album from Kelsea, which has not yet been officially announced.

