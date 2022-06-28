Kelsea Ballerini shares “the sound” of her new album via photos

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is offering a visual take of her upcoming album.

The “Peter Pan” singer turned to Instagram Stories to share some photos from the album-making process that she says captures the spirit of the record. The photo prints show several beachscapes, including one of Kelsea posing on the beach at sunset, while another shows her dipping her feet in the pool and soaking in a lavish hot tub.

Other snaps include a sunset over the water and co-writer Julian Bunetta peacefully playing guitar by the poolside.

“The sound of the record in photos,” Kelsea describes in the caption. “Feel so lucky that I got to make this come to life with these two,” she adds in reference to Julian and fellow co-writer Shane McAnally.

Kelsea gave fans their first taste of what’s to come with the album via her current single, “Heartfirst,” which is climbing up the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

