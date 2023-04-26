Kelsea Ballerini says singing “Penthouse” to fans has been a “guttural moment”

Kelsea Ballerini dropped her surprise post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, in February.

The autobiographical set features six songs, including the deeply personal ballad “Penthouse.”

In a recent interview with People, Kelsea talked about her EP and how “Penthouse” has been resonating with fans at live shows.

“When I sing ‘Penthouse,’ it’s a guttural moment with every woman in the room relating to some heartbreak,” says Kelsea.”I obviously wrote this EP about my divorce, but heartbreak is heartbreak and breakups are breakups.”

“Heartbreak can feel so daunting and isolating when you’re in it,” she adds, “and to me, music is a way to connect. It’s a really healing thing.”

Kelsea is currently on the road with Kenny Chesney on his I Go Back Tour 2023. Later this summer, she’ll kick-start the next leg of her headlining HEARTFIRST Tour with Georgia Webster.

For a full list of tour dates, visit Kelsea’s website.

