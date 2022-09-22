Kelsea Ballerini says promoting an album during tough personal time makes her feel like a “sociopath”

Kelsea Ballerini’s Subject to Change album is all about growth and the contrasting, complicated emotions it brings — so it makes sense that she’s feeling some complex feelings about her own life as she readies the project.

Of course, a big change going on in the singer’s life right now is her divorce: Kelsea recently announced that she is splitting from husband Morgan Evans after nearly five years of marriage.

“Sometimes while promoting this album I feel like a sociopath, because I’m presenting this thing I’m really proud of, and I’m really happy to be in this chapter and putting this record out,” she explains in conversation with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “But at the same time, there’s a lot going on in my life.”

Kelsea stresses the fact that, objectively, life is pretty great — she’s got her dream job as a successful singer-songwriter, after all. But life is always a mix of triumphs and challenges, and she hopes her music will reflect that, she continues.

“I talk about this album, about it being a juxtaposition. And I’m in such a juxtaposition while putting it out,” she continues. “So of course it’s like this.”

Subject to Change arrives on Friday.