Kelsea Ballerini nabs a Gold certification for her self-titled third studio album

Kelsea Ballerini continues to find success with her third album, kelsea: The project has officially notched RIAA Gold certification, with over 500,000 units sold.

She put out that project, and its introspective, reimagined version, ballerini, in 2020. The track list includes her current single, a duet with Kenny Chesney called “half of my hometown,” which is currently approaching country radio’s Top 5.

Meanwhile, it’s been a year of new experiences and ventures for the singer. She put out her first-ever book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, in late 2021.

Next up, she’s staying in the literary world for a while, as she co-stars in the audio book of Dolly Parton’s upcoming novel, Run Rose Run. She plays the role of protagonist AnnieLee Keyes. You can hear Kelsea’s voice when the audio book — as well as its written component — arrives on March 7.

