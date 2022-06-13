Kelsea Ballerini feels the “luckiest” attending CMA Fest as country artist, fan

Kelsea Ballerini had the honor of being both an artist and fan at CMA Fest this year.

On the final night of the annual country music festival in Nashville Sunday, the country superstar shared photos from her seat inside Nissan Stadium, watching Lady A‘s set. Wearing a yellow sundress and hat, Kelsea can be seen dancing and clapping to the beat as the trio performs their hit “We Owned the Night” from the stadium-sized stage.

Two nights prior, Kelsea was a headliner herself as one of the many A-list performers at Nissan Stadium.

“Artist on friday, fan on sunday. feeling like the luckiest to be both, always. @CountryMusic fest you were special this year,” she captions a photo of her standing at her seat, taking in the show.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker were among the many country stars who performed during the four-day festival, which returned for the first time since 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

