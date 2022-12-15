Kelsea Ballerini explains how she knew it was time end her marriage to Morgan Evans

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Divorce is difficult, but according to Kelsea Ballerini, staying in a marriage that isn’t working is even worse.

In a new conversation on the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, the singer explains that she didn’t make the decision to end her marriage lightly.

“For a while, it was kind of like, ‘OK, this is a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right?”’ she recounts. “And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows.”

But as time passed, Kelsea started to realize that perhaps this more difficult chapter of her marriage wasn’t a phase.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just…the glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back,” she continues. “And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

Back in August, Kelsea announced via Instagram stories that she and Morgan were splitting up, calling the breakup a “deeply difficult decision” and telling her fans she wanted them to hear the news directly from her.

Morgan subsequently confirmed the news on his Instagram stories, writing, “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

The couple were married for nearly five years. They finalized their divorce in mid-November.

