Kelly Clarkson remakes Dolly Parton’s classic “9 to 5” — with Dolly herself

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has a musical surprise for fans: She’s recorded a new version of Dolly Parton‘s classic “9 to 5” with newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Dolly herself.

The song features in a new documentary called Still Working 9 to 5, which examines the landmark 1980 comedy and the impact it had on the women’s movement at that time, as well as how its message still continues to resonate today as women continue to fight for equality in the work place.

The doc features the stars of the original film — Dolly, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman — plus Rita Moreno from the spinoff TV series 9 to 5, as well as Allison Janney, appeared in the Broadway musical based on the film. There are also interviews with activists and individuals associated with the women’s movement, both in the past and today.

The documentary’s closing song is the new version of the original “9 to 5” theme song, produced by country music super-producer and songwriter Shane McAnally. Audiences will get to hear it for the first time when the movie has its premiere at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 13. There will also be screenings March 14 and March 18.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the song, which was recorded at the end of 2021, will be commercially released in the middle of 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.