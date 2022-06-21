Kelly Clarkson cannot believe Maren Morris isn’t a fan of red wine

ABC

Wine connoisseur Kelly Clarkson will not be standing for red wine slander — even if it’s from Maren Morris.

Kelly welcomed “The Middle” singer onto her daytime talk show Tuesday and confronted her about a 2018 tweet in which she said, “Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross.”

The Grammy winner had fired back, “#Blasphemy …..I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this.”

It’s been three years since that infamous exchange, and Kelly begged to know if Maren had a change of heart.

“I’m trying to get cooler with reds,” Maren admitted, adding she is still a “white [wine] girl.”

That wasn’t good enough for Kelly, so she wheeled out a full wine tasting to convert “The Bones” singer. Maren was handed a glass of Pinot Noir — as well as a complete description of what it was going to taste like.

Maren only had one question before taking a sip –“Will it get me drunk?”

“Yes!… I mean, people have told me,” Kelly joked. She was then vindicated when Maren said she not only liked the wine, she makes an exception for Pinot Noirs because they’re “not gritty.”

It shouldn’t shock fans that Kelly is a staunch supporter of red wines. She once had a web series titled Minute and a Glass of Wine and previously said she prefers drinking red wine to working out.

“This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner,” she had tweeted. “People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?!”

