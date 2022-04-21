Keith Urban was left speechless — and impressed — by a ‘The Voice Australia’ contestant’s song about him

ABC

Keith Urban is busy hearing blind auditions as a coach on this season of The Voice Australia, and one contestant, Kaylee, shocked the country superstar with a song she wrote just for him.

Aptly titled “Keith,” the song name drops more than 10 of Keith’s biggest hits, including “Somewhere in Your Car,” “Long Hot Summer” and “We Were.”

Kaylee’s tribute to the country superstar didn’t hurt her case, but it was her powerhouse voice and guitar skills that earned her a four-chair turn. Keith was the first to decide he wanted her on his team, of course, with fellow coaches Jess Mauboy, Rita Ora and Guy Sebastian quickly following suit.

It seemed like a no-brainer that Kaylee would choose Keith to be her coach, but there was a twist: Jess hit the block button, preventing Kaylee from joining the country superstar’s team, in an attempt to woo her into joining her team instead. The cut-throat move paid off: Ultimately, Kaylee joined Team Jess.

But Keith still shared some kind words for his superfan contestant, according to The Daily Mail’s recap.

“I’ve never had any song written about me before,” he professed. “That’s so touching, Kaylee. It really is. I can’t thank you enough for that.”

