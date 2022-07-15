Keith Urban talks songwriting with Tyler Hubbard ahead of their stint on tour together

ABC

Keith Urban recently added Tyler Hubbard to the bill of his The Speed of Now World Tour for this fall, but the two artists are doing more than just sharing a stage — they’ve also been writing songs together.

“We got to write together a few months ago for the first time,” Keith tells Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music. “And we wrote a song that he ended up recording that I’m very excited about.”

Tyler, who broke into the country scene as one half of the currently-defunct star duo Florida Georgia Line, has been rolling out material for his upcoming solo album — and the song he wrote with Keith just might be on its track list.

Keith, a veteran songwriter who’s worked with people in all corners of the music business, says that he’s loved getting familiar with Tyler’s approach to making music.

“I was curious about his process and his way of approaching things,” he said. “And I was really impressed with his compositional skills as a writer. He’s really, really good.”

Both artists will have plenty of new material to debut when they hit the road together in a few months. Keith recently released his new song “Brown Eyes Baby,” his first new music since releasing his The Speed of Now Part 1 album.

Meanwhile, Tyler has released a handful of solo material, including the just-out “Way Home,” which arrived on Friday.

