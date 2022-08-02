Keith Urban shows off the Crazy Cart he uses backstage

Capitol Records Nashville

While fans are pregaming before the show, Keith Urban is having his own fun backstage.

The “Wild Hearts” singer took to Instagram to offer a peek into what life is like backstage on his tour, and it’s a wild ride. In the video, Keith is racing around the concert venue in a small Crazy Cart, doing spins past the snack bar and proving himself to be dexterous as he drives through the rows of seats, laughing all the while.

“While you guys are tailgating outside the venue…,” Keith writes in the caption.

It seems Keith’s soon-to-be tour mate Tyler Hubbard wants in on the action, asking in the comments, “drift cart races on tour?” “Challenge beyond accepted T!!!!!!!” Keith replies.

The country superstar is currently on his The Speed of Now World Tour, with Ingrid Andress as the opening act. Tyler will join the lineup for the fall leg beginning on September 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.