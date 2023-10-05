Keith Urban says Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame invitation is one of the “highest honors” of his life

ABC/Eric McCandless

As Keith Urban readies for his upcoming induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, he’s taking time to reflect on what this recognition means to him.

“Being invited into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is hands down one of the highest honors that’s ever happened to me,” shares Keith. “I’ve always loved writing songs. I’ve always loved great songwriters.”

“This is a songwriting town. I mean, first the song. Always, the song is the very first thing,” he says. “To be in this group, this incredible group of songwriters, is a bit surreal. Honestly, it’s probably still sinking in.”

The class of 2023, which comprises Keith, Kix Brooks, David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Rafe Van Hoy, will be formally inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday, October 11.

For more information, visit nashvillesongwritersfoundation.com.

