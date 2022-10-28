Keith Urban previews his next album with new, nostalgiac anthem, “Street Called Main”

Keith Urban plays with the power of memory in the lyrics of his new song, “Street Called Main,” which dropped on Friday.

The song’s lyrics conjure up an image of how a sight, sound, smell or location — in this case, a street called Main Street — can immediately transport a person back to a place in his or her memory.

“Some memories are triggered by the simplest things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world — even on a ‘street called Main’ — and suddenly ‘she’ comes flooding back,” Keith notes in a statement.

The singer’s new song is a breezy, pulsing and summery preview of his next musical chapter. He’s currently at work on a new album, due out in 2023.

In the meantime, Keith is continuing his 2022 Speed of Now World Tour. U.S. shows will wrap in early November, and after that, he’s headed to his home country of Australia for more dates.

Before his trip overseas, Keith is scheduled to play a special Good Morning America stop from outside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — the venue that hosts the CMA Awards — on the morning of the ceremony. It’s a free show; fans wishing to attend can register for tickets here.

The 2022 CMAs air live from Nashville November 9 on ABC.

