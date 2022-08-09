Keith Urban, Maren Morris & more pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

ABC/Image Group LA

Country artists are paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her passing.

Keith Urban took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of him and his wife, Nicole Kidman, with the Grease star. “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world … so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness … and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you,” he writes in the caption.

Maren Morris shared a screenshot of a scene from Grease of John portraying the character of Sandy, wearing the famous black leather outfit with a cigarette in her mouth. “RIP Queen,” the singer posted on Instagram Stories.

Kelsea Ballerini turned her tribute into a song, sharing an a cappella cover of “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” which John sings in Grease. “Olivia Newton-John forever,” she captions the video with a heartbroken emoji.

John died at the age of 73 on Monday. A statement from her husband, John Easterling, says that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The actress experienced three bouts of breast cancer over the past 30 years. Throughout the 1970s, she had several hits that peaked on country charts, including “If You Love Me (Let Me Know),” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please.”

