Keith Urban chronicles his journey from dreamer to superstar in “Wild Hearts” music video

Keith Urban’s newest music video, for his single “Wild Hearts,” recreates his journey to the top of the country music industry.

At the beginning of the clip, Keith presses play on a tape in a boom box, an image that he says is a throwback to his early days as a musician.

“It represents the beginning, when I had no band, and I just played to a couple of people,” the singer explains, adding that “I wanted to create the feeling of the journey I’ve been on from day one — hoping that one day I’d be playing live in front of as many people as can be jammed into a concert hall.

As the video continues, Keith’s career starts to ascend — literally. “The building I’m playing on starts rising higher, as the audience grows,” he goes on to say. “All of this leading to a starry sky becoming a sea of camera phones in the air — a phenomenal sight to see from any stage.”

“Wild Hearts” arrived in 2021, the first taste of new music from Keith since the release of his The Speed of Now Part 1 album in 2020. This spring, Keith will head out on his The Speed of Now World Tour, which kicks off in late April with seven shows in the U.K.

