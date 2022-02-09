Keith Urban celebrates wife Nicole Kidman’s Oscar nod for ‘Being the Ricardos’: “So proud of you”

ABC

Keith Urban is celebrating his fellow superstar wife, Nicole Kidman, this week, following her Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

The country superstar took to social media to share his excitement, posting a screenshot from a FaceTime call he had with Nicole while she was on set and in costume.

“CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!” he wrote. “SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”

The megawatt pair have a long history of supporting each other: Nicole frequently shows up at country-centric awards shows where Keith is being honored, and the couple is known for lavishing each other with sweet social media posts celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

When she heads to the 2022 Academy Awards next month, Nicole will go up against Best Actress competitors including Kristen Stewart, for her role in Spencer, and Jessica Chastain for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The latter production also stars Midland band mate Mark Wystrach.

There’ll be another major representative from country music at the awards show: Reba McEntire’s song, “Somehow You Do,” netted an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The track, performed by Reba, appears in the film Four Good Days, and was written by Diane Warren.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.