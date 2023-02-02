Keith Urban and Tim McGraw take their Boots and Hearts to Canada

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Nickelback will headline this year’s Boots and Hearts festival in Canada.

Riley Green, BRELAND, Lauren Alaina, Blanco Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Denning, Kylie Morgan, Adam Doleac, Seaforth and many more round out the lineup for the August 10-13 event.

Known for being Canada’s largest camping festival, Boots and Hearts takes place in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. You can find out more at BootsAndHearts.com.

