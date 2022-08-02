Kane Brown’s daughter dances to his “Grand” video

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown‘s eldest daughter may be his biggest fan.

Katelyn Brown, wife of the hit country singer, took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of their 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley, dancing to her dad’s new song, “Grand.”

Kingsley can be seen standing in front of the TV screen on which the neon-clad music video is playing, bouncing and flailing her arms to the beat. The tot also makes her best attempt at singing along to the lyrics and imitating her dad’s dance moves.

“Daddy’s biggest fan,” Katelyn captions the clip with a crying laughing emoji, which was reshared by her husband.

Kane dropped the video for “Grand,” the third single off new album Different Man, last week. The album is set for release on September 9. Its current single, “Like I Love Country Music,” is inching its way to the top of the country charts.

