Kane Brown will head overseas for his fall 2022 Drunk or Dreaming Tour

Kane Brown is putting an international tour on the books.

This September, he’ll launch his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, a string of dates that will take him to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K. and Europe. It’s the first time that the country star has ever brought a tour to New Zealand or Australia.

Restless Road — the group that Kane signed to his own label, and duetted with on the 2020 release “Country Roads” — will join him on most of the overseas dates. Other opening acts appearing on the shows include Jessie James Decker, Chris Lane and Blanco Brown.

News of the overseas trek is part of an exciting few weeks for Kane, as the singer has been teasing the release of his new single, “Like I Love Country Music.” That song is due out Friday, and is expected to also appear on his much-anticipated, as-yet-unannounced third studio album.

Tickets for Kane’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour go on sale on Friday, May 13, but there’s a pre-sale going on now.

