Kane Brown + wife Katelyn take the stage together for first live performance of their hit duet, “Thank God”

Kane Brown had a very special surprise up his sleeve when he took the stage in Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday night: His wife, Katelyn, joined him onstage for the very first performance of their hit duet, “Thank God.”

Both Kane and Katelyn shared video of the moment on their social media accounts, giving fans a front-row look at the performance. The husband-and-wife team gazed into each other’s eyes as they sang, with Kane playing hype man and dancing along as Katelyn took her solo verse.

“My baby’s first time onstage singing our song together,” the singer wrote in the caption of his video post. “She killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!!”

In the comments, Katelyn said that she was “speechless” and expressed gratitude to the crowd and her superstar husband for putting her at ease during the performance.

“Thanks babe for making me as comfortable as possible and for everyone being so kind,” she wrote.

“Thank God” is Kane’s current radio single, and it’s rapidly rising up the charts. The track comes off of Kane’s Different Man album and has been in the making for a long time.

“My fans have been waiting for five years for us to sing together,” he told People upon the song’s release, revealing that the couple went through four other duet ideas before settling on “Thank God.”

