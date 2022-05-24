Kane Brown two-steps his way through the “Like I Love Country Music” video

Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown is keeping it country in the video for his latest single, “Like I Love Country Music.”

Dressed in a black leather outfit, complete with chaps, a sparkling jacket and cowboy hat, Kane pulls up to a neon-clad honky tonk in his pick up truck. Once inside, he grabs a drink at the bar and hops onstage to serenade the lively crowd of two-stepping patrons. Kane joins them as he busts out his best moves on the dance floor in between shots of him singing in front of a Western-themed backdrop.

“Like I Love Country Music” is currently climbing through the top 20 on country radio. It follows Kane’s chart-topping hit “One Mississippi.” The hitmaker is currently putting the finishing touches on his new album and will embark on the international Drunk or Dreaming Tour later this year.

