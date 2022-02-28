Kane Brown tops charts with “One Mississippi”

ABC

Kane Brown has returned to the top of the country music charts with “One Mississippi.”

This week, the superstar reached the summit on country radio with his new #1 hit, and Kane took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a simple, but sweet message in reaction to the news. “Thank you country radio,” he wrote alongside a series of heart emojis.

This marks Kane’s seventh #1 hit following, “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina, “Heaven,” “Lose It,” “Good as You,” “Homesick” and the most recent, “Famous Friends,” a collaboration with Chris Young.

“Famous Friends” is up for multiple awards at the 2022 ACM Awards, including Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year. The show airs on Amazon Prime Video live from Las Vegas on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

