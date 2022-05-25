Kane Brown says he’s excited for upcoming international shows, including first trip to Australia

ABC

Kane Brown will take his 2022 Blessed & Free Tour international this fall, with dates lined up for Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and even someplace he’s never been before: Australia.

“I’m excited,” the singer tells ET Online. “… I heard it was beautiful. It’s one of my biggest markets outside the United States, so I’m really excited to go out there. At first we thought it was gonna be for a festival, but I think we’re over there for two weeks.”

It’s also his first time performing abroad since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and while he’s been away, he’s made a number of new career moves. Now, “[t]hat’s cool, ‘cause we’re going to bigger venues,” Kane says.

What’s on his wish list of places to visit while he’s on the international leg of us tour? “I hope I get to [go] back to Ireland,” he says. “That was one of my favorite places.”

By the time Kane jets out for his international dates, he just might have a new album to share. The singer’s been releasing new music and hinting at his next full album, which he hopes will be out in 2022 or early 2023.

Most recently, he dropped his new single “Like I Love Country Music,” along with a fun music video that embraces his traditional country side.

