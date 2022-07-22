Kane Brown returns to pop with new single, “Grand”

ABC

Kane Brown may be gearing up to release a full-fledged country album, but his love for pop music isn’t going anywhere, and he proved it on Friday with the release of a new song “Grand.”

“Ain’t life grand / Only ones I keep around me is my fam / No coincidence it’s always been the plan,” Kane sings in the chorus. “And I always keep it trilly with the fans / Oh, ain’t life grand?”

“Grand” is a pretty striking left turn from Kane’s latest single, “Like I Love Country Music” — a song that keeps things country and features a guest spot from Brooks & Dunn. But fans have come to expect a diverse blend of musical influences from Kane. Since the beginning, he’s been known for his pop-inflected hits and out-of-the-box duets as well as his traditional beginnings of covering artists like Randy Travis.

“Grand” will be on the track list of Kane’s upcoming album, Different Man, which arrives September 9.

